OGDENSBURG — The city’s Sherman Inn has won the 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, making the bed and breakfast among the top 10% of bed and breakfasts and small inns in North America.
The annual Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award is determined by the reviews travelers leave after staying at hotels around the world.
Donna and James Reagen began operating the bed and breakfast in 2020 and have been overcome with support from their guests.
“We were quite taken aback and very pleased and grateful to all the people who have stayed with us and thought enough of us to write a review,” said Reagen. “It’s wonderful that we’ve gotten people who stay at our lodging place and had such a great experience that they want to share their thoughts with others.”
The Sherman Inn, located at 615 Franklin St., was built in 1895 and served as the Sherman School. The school got its name from Civil War hero and United States Congressman Dr. Socrates Sherman, a city surgeon who joined the Union Army in response to President Abraham Lincoln’s call for troops after Fort Sumter was fired upon.
“People really like to see the historic elementary school repurposed and given a new life,” said Reagen. “When they actually see the rooms, they’re just taken aback and can’t believe the furnishings and the antiques. The rooms feel like you’re staying in a very special place and I think that’s really reflected in the reviews.”
The bed and breakfast features five rooms that are themed after United States Presidents that have visited the city.
“Most people don’t realize that nine different presidents have visited Ogdensburg over the years,” said Reagan. “We named several of our rooms after Presidents of the United States that have visited Ogdensburg over their lifetimes. In helping to revive that piece of Ogdensburg history during our guests’ stay, helps revive the awareness of the history in our community.”
The inn also includes a library, parlor, and gymnasium for children to play in during their stay.
“Donna and I have worked hard to consistently give our guests an unforgettable experience. It’s very gratifying to learn that our hard work is paying off,” said Reagen in a prepared statement. “Thank you to all of our guests who helped make this possible.”
Reservations can be made at their Facebook page, Sherman Inn, or on their website, https://www.shermaninnbandb.com.
