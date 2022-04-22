WATERTOWN — From offices for a law firm to a new home for an abstract company, Sherman Street properties have been sold.
The former offices of the law firm of Conboy, McKay, Bachman & Kendall LLP at 407 and 415 Sherman St. have been bought by Brownell Abstract Corp.
Michael J. Yankovig, owner of the abstract company, said he plans to move the company from its existing Watertown home at 135 Park Place to the Sherman Street building.
He thinks the move will occur by the end of the year.
“It will fit better for my company’s needs over there,” he said.
The properties were acquired for $520,000.
The company will take over the two properties under the name of Park Place Communications LLC.
It’s “to be determined” what will happen to the company’s existing home, he said.
The law firm was housed in the Sherman Street building until it dissolved in January and the attorneys went their separate ways.
The 407 Sherman St. property was built in 1969, while 415 Sherman St. was constructed a year later, according to the Jefferson County clerk’s office. They are assessed at $773,100.
Brownell Abstract has been on Park Place for about 25 years.
