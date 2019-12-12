ALEXANDRIA BAY — The Price Chopper Plaza on Route 12, which once only had two stores, will welcome a national paint retailer as its next tenant in the spring.
Sherwin-Williams plans to open a new 4,200-square-foot store in March or April, said Joseph J. Walsh, real estate director of the eastern division of the company. Four employees and one sales representative, which will sell Sherwin-Williams brand paint to contractors, will work at the store, 43449 Route 12, at the beginning of operations. Mr. Walsh said the store will “be a typical retail location,” that will also serve commercial customers.
“We had a successful unit in Watertown, so the next logical step for us is to go to the Thousand Islands area,” Mr. Walsh said. “We’re really excited about coming to the area.”
The company, which promotes itself as the “largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies,” has more than 4,300 stores across the country, including stores in Massena, Lowville and Oswego.
The new store would follow Gary A. “Critter” Williams’s decision to expand Plaza Wine and Liquor and Robert L. Gould opening his UPS store earlier this year.
Bruce Tamarkin, senior vice president of property management for the company that owns the plaza, Redstone Investments, Tampa, Fla., said Sherwin-Williams will be located next to UPS, but 1,400 square feet of space between them will remain available. The company also has two grassland parcels between the complex’s parking lot and Route 12 available for storefronts for future tenants.
“We’re very excited to bring a national brand tenant to Alexandria Bay,” he said.
Redstone built the shopping center on Route 12 in 2012 and welcomed its first tenant, Price Chopper, in the spring of 2013. Mr. Williams opened his wine and liquor store that summer.
“We’re just excited to get that plaza mostly filled up. It’s been a few years,” Mr. Tamarkin said.
