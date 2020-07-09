WATERTOWN — Sherwood Florist will permanently close after being shut down for four months because of the coronavirus.
Owner Kevin R. Kitto announced the closure on the business’ Facebook page, blaming financial constraints caused by the pandemic and the inability to find an investor.
The florist, in the Tops plaza on Washington Street, was in business for 32 years.
The past few months have been a “very painful time,” with the fallout from this pandemic has affecting so many people, the post read.
“The overwhelming constraints of re-opening coupled with the financial impact of being forced to be closed for so long has led us to this decision,” Mr. Kitto wrote.
He thanked his “loyal” staff and customers for their valued support over the years.
