Shineman Foundation announces its professional development series for 2022

OSWEGO - The Richard S. Shineman Foundation announced the return of its Nonprofit Education and Training (NET) Series in 2022. For the first time in two years, the workshops will be held in person, instead of virtually. Available to any nonprofit organization in Oswego County, the NET Series offers not just workshops, but also consulting and support to strengthen the foundation’s nonprofit partners in fulfilling their missions.
The following scheduled workshops will be held at River Vista Conference Center at 810 S. First St. in Fulton:
Leading Practices in Nonprofit Organizations:
Nonprofit Lifecycles Capacity Building - noon-4 p.m. on March 30. Those attending will learn this model’s road map for determining current and realistic organizational capacity. The workshop includes training, worksheets, case studies and discussion.
Growing Your Storytelling Practice to Engage Your Audience/Listeners/Donors - noon-4 p.m. on May 24. This workshop will review current storytelling strategies, then take a deeper dive, enabling participants to practice a variety of storytelling techniques.
Donor Retention - noon-4 p.m. on Sept. 21. This workshop will use each organization’s Fundraising Fitness test results to prioritize and maximize efforts to build and sustain funding.
Registrants receive lunch during the first hour of networking, followed by a 3-hour hands-on workshop led by veteran CNY consultants. Additional information is available on the foundation’s new website at www.shinemanfoundation.org.
The mission of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is to be a Catalyst for Change and to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. It engages in charitable activities with integrity, honesty and compassion, and pursues excellence through the highest professional grant-making standards. The foundation uses its resources to stimulate economic vitality, to encourage strong social bonds that strengthen the community, and to build the capacity of its not-for-profit partners.
