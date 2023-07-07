Shipping regulator falls short of 1.5C-aligned climate goals

Empty cargo barges on the Yangtze River in China. Bloomberg Creative Photos

Shipping’s international regulator set nonbinding emissions goals that fail to align with restricting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to industry experts.

The International Maritime Organization adopted a net-zero target for 2050, with interim “checkpoints” by 2030 and 2040. If followed, the new strategy would not cut shipping emissions quickly enough to align the industry’s pollution with the Paris agreement’s stretch goal to limit global warming to 1.5C, the experts said.

