Opening day on the seaway
CSL Welland is escorted to Iroquois Locks Gauging Station by tugboat Ocean K. Rusby on Wednesday, the first day of shipping season on the St. Lawrence Seaway. The CSL Assiniboine, not pictured, bound for Conneaut, Ohio, was the first ship of the 2020 season to pass through a lock on the U.S. side — Snell Lock near Massena — of the Seaway. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

