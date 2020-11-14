Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Windy with rain developing later in the day. High 53F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers in the evening, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.