LOWVILLE — Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Naturally Lewis, is encouraging people to shop locally this holiday season.
The Shop. Eat. Enjoy. Local Lewis County campaign encourages the support of local businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year put your money where your heart is and buy local,” said Kristen Aucter, executive director of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce. “Choosing to buy local this holiday season, even something as small as a locally made ornament or cup of coffee means the world to a local maker or business.”
The Shop. Eat. Enjoy. Local campaign is centered around a Small Business Saturday event Nov. 21.
Small Business Saturday serves as the kickoff to the holiday season for Lewis County businesses and recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses, the jobs they help create and the culture they foster in local communities.
The Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list on its website of small businesses that are offering open house specials, raffles, gift cards and virtual event options. Additionally, the Chamber of Commerce and Naturally Lewis will be hosting an open house at its new location in downtown Lowville.
Courtesy of AmeriCU Credit Union, Lewis County small businesses can claim Shop. Eat. Enjoy. Local Lewis County yard signs to promote their participation in Small Business Saturday and the wider message to shop small this holiday season! Yard signs are available free of charge to Chamber of Commerce members and are available at the chamber office, 7551 S. State St.
The Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Lewis County Public Transportation routes throughout the county for Small Business Saturday.
Four loops have been established for riders to Small Business Saturday shopping locations. Social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced on all routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.