WATERTOWN — Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao is accusing the mayor of threatening to close down the golf club’s restaurant during the winter to retaliate against Mr. Simao’s criticism that the city gives special treatment to his competitor.
In an April 7 email to Mr. Simao, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith hinted that the city could shut down the Ives Hill Country Club restaurant in the offseason because it violates city code.
In explaining his position, Mayor Smith wondered whether the restaurant is “an ancillary use to the golf course in a neighborhood that is categorized “Residential A.” “Equal treatment goes both ways — and if equal treatment is what you are seeking, then Council, should it desire to do so, could in fact request your restaurant to close for the reason mentioned above,” the mayor wrote.
“It would seem to me that continuing to operate during the time of year when the course is not open could be deemed ‘special treatment.’ ”
For a year, Mr. Simao has criticized the city for giving special treatment to the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park.
During last fall’s city elections, the matter became a political hot potato after it was discovered that the golf course in Thompson Park was encroaching on city parkland, to the chagrin of Mr. Simao. The most contentious issue revolved around club members parking in an overflow lot on city-owned property in the park.
Mr. Simao and golf club owner Michael E. Lundy, who purchased the Thompson Park facility last year, are rival developers.
Mr. Simao said the mayor is retaliating against him in the email, contending “it’s absolutely in response” to his criticisms of the city.
“I took it as a threat,” Mr. Simao said Thursday.
He wants clarification from the mayor about whether the restaurant is violating code.
“I never asked for special treatment,” he said. “I only want to be treated fairly, and that’s all I’ve asked.”
In defending the email, Mayor Smith said that Mr. Simao “is making things up and exaggerating.”
“I didn’t threaten P.J. at all,” the mayor said. “There’s nothing in that email that’s threatening. Nothing in the email. I simply asked a question. What would P.J. do?”
Saying “it’s a rhetorical question of course,” Mayor Smith said he would like to know if another developer owned Ives Hill, would Mr. Simao think that the restaurant is violating city codes and whether it should not operate during the winter.
Mr. Simao has operated the restaurant during the entire year ever since he purchased the golf course in 2007, and the subject of it violating city codes has never come up before, he said.
In reviewing city codes, Mr. Simao also doesn’t see anything that pertains to the restaurant being open during winter months when Ives Hill is closed.
Ives Hill is now closed because the state has decided that golf courses are nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Depending on when the state reopens the economy, Mr. Simao plans to reopen both the golf course and restaurant after the state lifts the pandemic restrictions.
After seeing the email, Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero said she was surprised by its tone, adding the restaurant hasn’t been an issue since Mr. Simao opened it 13 years ago.
She plans to bring up the matter at Monday night’s City Council meeting to get “a clarification” about whether the restaurant should be closed.
The disagreement over the restaurant is the latest volley between Mr. Simao and the city over the Watertown Golf Club. This most recent issue began when Mr. Simao asked that a letter be read from his attorney during the April 6 meeting in which he criticized how the city handled the site plan process for a new parking lot and some other improvements at the Watertown Golf Club.
The city approved the site plans that night. Mr. Smith submitted the letter from attorney Jan Kublick in the record but it was not read publicly.
Mr. Kublick accused the Planning Board of fast-tracking the site plans and not following normal procedures.
