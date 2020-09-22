For weeks, an old friend kept telling Shari Simmons he had a juicy piece of property for her whenever he stopped by to pick up some tomatoes at her vegetable stand at the Clayton farmers market.
Mrs. Simmons, who owns a well-known farm in Copenhagen, had no interest in opening a new business in the vacant Sonny’s Garden Center property on Route 342, which local businessman Dick Alexander bought in 2019. But Mr. Alexander was persistent.
“You really need to see it,” he kept telling her.
Since the end of August, she and business partner Jen Baker have been getting ready to open Simmons Farm with a Vintage Soul in the former garden center.
It will be part food stand, antique and vintage shop, florist and garden center.
“I see the opportunity and the potential it has and we just ran with it,” she said.
She described the deteriorating building as “a mess,” with trash piling up in one corner, and said it was dark and dingy.
It’s taken “painting, and painting and more painting,” she said.
People initially thought she was crazy to start a business in the middle of a pandemic “when other businesses were closing,” she said. But since then, they’ve shared “a lot of ideas,” she said.
She’s received more than 17,000 hits on the Simmons Farm Facebook page since announcing she was starting the new business. Most people know her from the family-run Copenhagen farm and its Christmas trees and Wreaths, which have become a holiday tradition for so many.
In three short weeks, they’ve moved in all kind of “vintage stuff” that will take up brunt of the space in the 4,000-square-foot structure.
“Everything’s come together in just a few weeks,” she said.
A section of the building will be devoted to local produce, maple syrup products, milk and honeys from friends she’s known during her 11 years as a vendor at area farmers market.
Starting with the fall season, customers can choose their perfect pumpkin or pick up some autumn squash and other seasonal produce when the business opens shortly after Oct. 1.
A corner of the building will feature Adirondack Mountain influenced antiques and decor she loves to collect.
They enclosed another section of the building that had no walls, where the florist department will feature those Simmons Farm Christmas wreaths this holiday season. They’ll also be sold at the farm.
The business owners recruited a friend to make baked goods, and they will sell coffee and different kinds of tea. The 7,000-square-foot outdoor garden will be ready next spring.
Last year was a difficult one for Mrs. Simmons. She lost her husband, Ted, a well-known local auctioneer, in January 2019 following a long illness.
For months, she found herself jumping in her truck and ending up wherever it took her, she recalled. Many of those times, she’d pick up some antiques on those journeys, which will now be featured in the store.
It’s been a lonely time, she said, but now she has something else to occupy her thoughts.
“I just think everything positive and keep moving ahead,” she said.
It took some coaxing from Mr. Alexander to get her there.
When she finally agreed the time was ripe to make the deal, Mr. Alexander stopped coming to the Clayton farmers market to pick up his tomatoes.
“I got set up, I think,” she joked.
