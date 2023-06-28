WATERTOWN — The former Greyhound bus station at 540 State St. is being razed to make way for the city’s second Taco Bell.
Customers will be able to satisfy their taco and burrito cravings when the 2,700-square-foot fast food restaurant opens later this year.
Heavy equipment was at the property on Wednesday to start site work at the corner of State and Winthrop streets.
The developer, Hospitality Syracuse Inc., planned to start construction in mid-April but was delayed until now.
In January, the new owner said it would take about three months to build once work began.
The developer acquired parcels at 514, 528 and 540 State St. for $400,000 from the two previous property owners to build the Taco Bell.
The restaurant will have a second drive-up window, which was not in the original plans.
Before the site plans were approved in January, the project needed to change the zoning classification of the back of the properties from residential C to commercial at 528 and 540 State St.
The company operates another Taco Bell on Arsenal Street.
The Taco Bell will employ about 40 full- and part-time workers.
The owner planned to have the dining room open until 10 p.m. and the drive-up windows open until midnight during the week and 2 a.m. on weekends.
The Taco Bell is near a Wendy’s and Burger King on State Street.
