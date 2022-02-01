HOUNSFIELD — The businessman planning to build a solar panel manufacturing plant near the airport got some sobering news when he heard that the town Planning Board won’t be approving the 350,000-square-foot plant next month.
Planning Board Chair Yvonne M. Podvin told Hari Achuthan, CEO of Convalt Energy and DigiCollect, and members of his management team that it would be May at the earliest that it could be done.
She warned him that the two companies still don’t own the land at the proposed business park near the Watertown International Airport on Route 12F in the town of Hounsfield.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency needs to sell the land to Convalt before the project can receive site plan approval, she said.
Mr. Achuthan said he was frustrated that the project hasn’t proceeded further, citing that National Grid has informed him that it will cost $19 million and two years to get power to the site.
“I can tell you right now we’re pregnant with complications,” he said. “It’s not easy to do this.”
After a few tense moments, both sides seemed to understand what they will be doing over the next few months to get the project approved.
“We’re ready to work with you,” Mr. Achuthan said.
Michael Wiser, the company’s chief strategy officer, blamed himself for the misunderstanding, thinking that the Planning Board approval process could take just two months.
A project of this size normally would take six to eight months or possibly more, Ms. Podvin said afterward.
Company officials said they plan to come back for the April 1 Planning Board meeting. By then, the JCIDA will have to present a land division application, and the company must submit a full set of plans before the process could proceed.
After the meeting, Marshall Weir, the deputy executive director for Jefferson County Economic Development, the JCIDA’s sister organization, said he hoped that the agency would approve a tax abatement project in March, which would allow the town approval process to move forward.
Despite a delay in the process, Mr. Achuthan vowed after the meeting that the solar manufacturing plant would be in operation by the end of the year.
“Maybe some of the production, maybe not all of it, but some of it,” he said.
He also said the company would go on its own to get power to the site.
The solar manufacturing plant would initially employ between 200 and 210 workers, with 60 to 70 working per shift, Mr. Wiser said.
The company has purchased the equipment from a solar manufacturing plant in Oregon. The 115,000 pieces of equipment have been dismantled, and all of it is wrapped up and ready to be transported by rail to the north country, Mr. Achuthan said.
He also recently proposed purchasing an old hydroelectric plant from the city to renovate it and use it for some of the plant’s energy.
If the project is fully developed, the Convalt plant could create 4,555 jobs in 10 years, according to the company.
Its sister company, DigiCollect, a software company that manufactures sensors for monitoring residential grids and transmission lines, would also build a 50,000-square-foot facility near the airport.
