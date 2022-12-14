HOUNSFIELD — Site work began Wednesday in preparation for the construction of a 300,000-square-foot solar panel manufacturing plant near the Watertown International Airport in the town of Hounsfield.
Convalt Energy Inc. expects to produce 1.2 million gigawatts of solar panels starting in December 2023, initially employing about 300 people.
A second plant would go on line in 2025, according to Hari Achuthan, Convalt president and CEO.
The second plant is expected to employ nearly 2,000 workers.
Members of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, EGAT — the country’s governmental entity responsible for managing energy — visited the north country earlier this month and toured the airport site.
The Thailand agency last week entered into a non-binding agreement to invest minority equity in Convalt’s solar manufacturing business and in renewable power projects in the United States.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.