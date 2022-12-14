Convalt begins site work for Hounsfield solar plant

Site work has begun in preparation for Convalt Energy’s 300,000-square-foot solar panel manufacturing plant near the Watertown International Airport. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

HOUNSFIELD — Site work began Wednesday in preparation for the construction of a 300,000-square-foot solar panel manufacturing plant near the Watertown International Airport in the town of Hounsfield.

Convalt Energy Inc. expects to produce 1.2 million gigawatts of solar panels starting in December 2023, initially employing about 300 people.

