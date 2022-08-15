Ground clearing and rezoning efforts get underway Monday at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. and 108 Flower Ave. East, Watertown, for a Stewart’s Shops convenience store and fuel station. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Kara Dry
Kara Dry
Dump trucks cycle through Monday as ground clearing begins for Stewart’s Shops new Washington Street store. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Kara Dry
WATERTOWN — Site work began Monday morning on a new Stewart’s Shops convenience store on Washington Street that will replace an existing one several blocks away.
The new store — which will be constructed on three vacant lots at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. — is slated to open in mid-October.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, drove by the site Monday morning.
“I just happen to go by it to see that site work started,” he said.
Additional dump trucks and other construction equipment were brought in Monday while workers began removing brush. Crews will initially focus on preparing for the underground fuel storage system.
A single-family house at 108 Flower Ave. East had to go through a city zoning change to neighborhood business before the $1.5 million project could proceed. Demolition of the home hasn’t begun yet.
The new store was the subject of sometimes heated City Council debates and among neighbors who vehemently opposed it because of traffic and property value concerns.
Over several weeks, Stewart’s made a series of changes to help change their minds, including reducing the size of the new store from an original proposal of 3,975 square feet to 3,445.
The Ballston Spa convenience store chain also changed the look of the store by adding two dormers and a cupula on the roof of the Flower Avenue side. The number of fuel pumps also was reduced from six to four, the same amount at the existing store at 1226 Washington St.
The new store will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
According to the site plans and special-use permit, fuel deliveries and other deliveries can take place from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. The existing store had no delivery restrictions.
Two weeks ago, Stewart’s closed on the deal to purchase the three Washington Street properties for $725,000.
The new store will add two full-time-equivalent employees and employ nine workers.
