WATERTOWN — Site work began Monday morning on a new Stewart’s Shops convenience store on Washington Street that will replace an existing one several blocks away.

The new store — which will be constructed on three vacant lots at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. — is slated to open in mid-October.

Washington Street store to open in October

Ground clearing and rezoning efforts get underway Monday at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. and 108 Flower Ave. East, Watertown, for a Stewart’s Shops convenience store and fuel station. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Washington Street store to open in October

Ground clearing and rezoning efforts get underway Monday at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. and 108 Flower Ave. East, Watertown, for a Stewart’s Shops convenience store and fuel station. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.