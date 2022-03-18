Six tribal pot shops ordered to stop sales
AKWESASNE— The Compliance Department of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has issued six cease and desist orders to unlicensed, unregulated cannabis operations.
According to a news release, orders were issued to the following non-compliant marijuana retail operations under the Tribe’s jurisdiction: Marijuana World, Budda Bing, Roach Coach, Cannabis Island, Premier Cannabis and Wacky Tobacky.
These cease and desist orders are in line with Tribal Council Resolution 2021-33, SRMT Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance.
According to the Tribe, the Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance stipulates that anyone selling marijuana or involved in commercial activity related to recreational marijuana prior to obtaining a tribal license will be found in violation of tribal law and subject to enforcement action.
“As a result, these non-tribal regulated and non-compliant establishments have been ordered to immediately cease operations. Individuals are asked to please refrain from patronizing these illegal operations for your own health and safety, as product safety cannot be guaranteed,” Tribe Communications Director Brendan F. White said in a statement. “We continue to appreciate the cooperation and compliance of business owners that are working within the framework of the SRMT Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance, which was developed in consultation with tribal members to diversify our local economy, provide employment and generate needed revenue for community programs and services that we all enjoy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.