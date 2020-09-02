WATERTOWN — Skewed Brewing, a restaurant in the Salmon Run Mall, has closed permanently.
Karla Woods, the mall’s marketing director, confirmed Wednesday that the brewery is closed.
She said the mall is working on a few other options for the space at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.