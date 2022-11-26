As holiday shoppers head to the stores in search of Black Friday deals, they’ll hear the familiar pitch: Would you like to save an extra 10% on your purchase today by opening a new credit card?

A discount dangled at the checkout counter is always tempting. Almost 70% of shoppers who have applied for a retail-branded card say they’ve done so impulsively. Holiday sticker-shock can make that 10% (or more) discount even more alluring.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.