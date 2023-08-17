SLIC Fiber expanding fiber-optic service into village of Massena

SLIC Fiber in Nicholville will be bringing residential fiber service for internet and phone into the village of Massena. They expect to begin offering the service in mid-September. Pexels

MASSENA — A local company that offers internet and phone service is bringing residential fiber service into the village of Massena.

Kevin Lynch, chief operating officer of SLIC Fiber in Nicholville shared the news with the village board Tuesday.

