SLIC Fiber expanding fiber-optic service into village of Massena

MASSENA — A local company that offers internet and phone service is bringing residential fiber service into the village of Massena.
Kevin Lynch, chief operating officer of SLIC Fiber in Nicholville shared the news with the village board Tuesday.
“We’ve offered internet service for the past 20-plus years in Massena and other communities. I met with the mayor a couple of weeks ago and let him know about a project we’ve been working on since June, and that is we’re going to be bringing residential fiber service to the village of Massena,” Lynch said.
He said they’ve had more of a business focus the past couple of decades and are now ready to expand.
“Over the last 10 years we’ve done a lot of New York state grants. It’s really allowed us to build our network and kind of get to an economy of scale where we now can invest. The way those grants work, we primarily got the unserved folks, so we’re outside of the villages. Now, we’re at the point where we’ll invest in building into the villages,” Lynch said.
He said SLIC employees have already started work on the expansion.
“Essentially what we’ll be doing in the village is we’ll be offering internet and phone service. It’s an all-fiber network, kind of state-of-the-art. We’ll be offering speeds for businesses up to 10 gigabits per second. The network is capable of delivering that everywhere. We probably won’t have that speed for residential initially out of the gate,” he said.
Lynch said the fiber-optic network is “symmetrical, which means your download and your upload are the same, as opposed to a cable-based network where you get pretty good download, but your upload is really limited.”
“That’s a great benefit for anybody who’s doing video conferencing and putting a lot of data up there. I think what we’ve seen since the pandemic is a tremendous amount of people who have shifted to working from home, and that symmetric connection is very nice for that,” he said.
He said the other major difference is latency. He compared it to vehicle speed.
“You’re going to get there a lot quicker on fiber. It’s a very snappy connection, very low latency. So, any kind of interactive-type things that you do that are internet-based are going to be much quicker,” Lynch said.
He estimated they would start service around mid-September.
“There is a section of town where the utilities are buried. We haven’t started that yet. We’re working with public works to make sure we have everything in place to do that,” he said. “We will also notify all the residents that we’re doing that and give a chance for feedback. We don’t want to be unwelcome, but it is going to take a little bit of work in people’s yards to do the buried section there. So, we want to be good neighbors and good partners and work through that with the village and not cause undue disruption for folks.”
Lynch said SLIC participates in the Affordable Connectivity program, which could provide a discount for some customers.
“That is a program offered through the federal government. Essentially if you qualify for free or reduced lunch, WIC, the SNAP program, or if you’re on Social Security Disability income, you can get a $30 credit towards your bill. What’s nice about that one is it comes right off our bill and then the company is reimbursed, so the individual doesn’t have to worry about reimbursement. As soon as they qualify for it they’ll see that credit show up monthly on their bill,” he said.
Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan said it is welcome news.
“I think we’re all open to competition,” he said.
“I think folks will find the prices are competitive,” Lynch said. “We don’t do promotional pricing. So, the price you’re going to get initially, we do tend to come in slightly higher than the others. But, after a year, I’d ask you to look at what those prices are like and I think we offer a great service.”
He said their target to hook up customers is a two- to three-week window.
“We’re trying to bring that down as we get more employees on board. Ideally, we’d like to do it within a week,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.