CANTON — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities and small businesses nationwide, funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act has eased some financial stressors for thousands of organizations.
Among Small Business Development Centers across the country, the Canton SBDC, with offices at SUNY Canton and Clinton Community College, received CARES Act funding this spring, and SBDC Director Dale A. Rice said the funds have been used to hire short-term business advisers and consultants.
Canton’s SBDC has seen an increase in requests for business consulting sessions over the last three months while businesses have largely remained closed. Mr. Rice said the center has worked with 475 clients since March, up from 150 during a similar timeframe in 2019. Typically, the center assists an average of 200 to 300 people annually, he said.
“The existing staff just got pushed to the limits, pretty much working seven days a week,” Mr. Rice said.
At the SUNY Canton main SBDC office, four employees, including Mr. Rice, worked to field assistance requests from businesses as the pandemic started to gain traction in the north country in March. The Clinton Community College outreach office currently employs three staff members, with one vacancy, vacant before the onset of the pandemic, yet to be filled.
The newly added positions are designed to provide temporary relief through the end of the fiscal year, ending September 2021.
Administered by the State University of New York, the north country’s SBDC is a partnership program with the New York SBDC and the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBDCs and SBA provide business counseling and support to small businesses, especially those developing business plans or preparing to expand.
Working with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and the county Industrial Development Authority, the SBDC, covering St. Lawrence County and eastward toward Plattsburgh, has focused on assisting area businesses with reopening plans and considering new strategies in the wake of the pandemic.
Particular attention has been paid to businesses working on filing for SBA Economic Injury Disaster loans, Mr. Rice said.
The SBDC has hired four new consultants to assist specifically with COVID-19 concerns: Abrahm DiMarco, an adjunct instructor teaching business at SUNY Canton; Richard L. Gottschall, who will work with the Plattsburgh branch located at Clinton Community College; Melinda Little, a coordinator at Point Positive investment group in Saranac Lake; and Kim Rowe Manion, a former SBDC business adviser who will work with the Plattsburgh branch at Clinton Community College.
Two SBDC advisers are now on board: Chad J. Czelusniak-Serviss, a faculty member teaching business at North Country Community College in Saranac Lake; and Thomas M. DeRosa, who developed First Crush Bistro in Potsdam and previously worked as the village of Potsdam’s economic developer.
The SBDC has also hired Sarah E. Correia as its administrative assistant.
“The people we’ve brought on board have extensive experience in business and economic development,” Mr. Rice said. “They will work well with our new and existing clients and help them pivot and develop resiliency in the face of an uncertain economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.