WATERTOWN — It is not too late to receive a $10,000 grant for small businesses in the city that were hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The city is continuing to accept applications from eligible businesses for its Community Development Block Grant Small Business Emergency Relief Program.
The city is using $450,000 in CARES Act funds to help local small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The city will allocate $10,000 grants to 45 businesses and continue to offer the grants until the $450,000 runs out.
A committee reviews the applicants to make sure they follow federal Department Housing and Urban Development regulations for funding and low- and moderate-income employees.
The application form is available on the city’s website at www.watertown-ny.gov under the “Latest City News” banner at the bottom of the page.
Copies of the application are also available via email by sending a request to planning@watertown-ny.gov.
Any independently owned business operating out of a commercial facility, with 25 employees or less and located within Watertown, is eligible to apply for assistance under this program.
To qualify, the applicant must be able to demonstrate that any hardships or revenue loss that the business continues to experience is caused by the pandemic and prove that the grant funding will help the business prevent, prepare for, or respond to coronavirus.
Businesses must also retain at least the same level of employment that they held on the date of application for a period of 12 months after receiving assistance and verify that its CDBG expenditures will assist low- to moderate-income people.
The Watertown Local Development Corporation is partnering with the city to oversee application intake and review. All applicants must submit their completed applications to the WLDC via email to the following address: applications@watertownldc.com.
Anyone with questions should contact the City Planning and Community Development Department at 315-785-7741.
