BARNES CORNERS — Dirt bikes, four-wheelers and side-by-sides took to the roadways and trails Saturday for the annual Snirt Run.
Hosted by Barnes Corners Sno-Pals, participants obtained poker stamps at participating businesses for a chance to win cash prizes for the best poker hand.
