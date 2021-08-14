BRASHER FALLS — The town of Brasher could be the landing spot for another solar facility.
Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets told town board members on Wednesday that Boralex was looking to site a 200-megawatt facility on farmland near the hamlet of Helena.
Boralex, which is headquartered in Quebec, is a power company that develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities (wind, hydroelectric, solar and thermal) in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. In 2020, Boralex’s total installed capacity reached 2,455 megawatts.
“I had a meeting with Boralex. It’s another solar company that’s planning on coming into Brasher. They are a 200-megawatt facility. The one we’re looking at right now with NextEra is 180 megawatts,” Mr. Peets said.
He said the company was currently going through the application fee process.
“They’re filing under Article 94-c,” he said.
Article 94-c establishes that no other state agency, department, authority or municipality may require any approval or condition on a major renewable energy project, provided that a municipality has been given notice.
Mr. Peets said Boralex would be set up similar to North Side Energy Center, which is siting a solar facility in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena.
NextEra Energy Resources, through its subsidiary, North Star Energy Center, is proposing to develop, build, own and operate a solar facility that will produce 180 megawatts of power. The project area is 2,200 acres, but the actual solar facility area encompasses 961 acres. It would have a construction period of about 12 to 14 months, starting in late 2022 and into 2023.
The 180-megawatt solar energy center will be located on land leased or purchased from private property owners in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena. Project components include commercial-scale solar arrays, access roads, buried (and possibly overhead) electric collection lines, a project collection substation and electrical interconnection facilities.
Mr. Peets said they’ll be using the services of the town’s attorney and Barton & Loguidice in examining the proposal from Boralex.
“We’re going to have some intervenor funds available for our lawyer and Barton & Loguidice, Steve Le Fevre, to do some work for the town,” he said.
“Intervenor” refers to a party, other than the applicant or the staff of the reviewing public agency, that joins a case or proceeding as a third party for the protection of an interest. Article 10 applicants are required at several stages to provide funds to be used to defray certain expenses incurred by municipal and local parties when participating in an Article 10 proceeding.
Mr. Peets said he believed the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency would negotiate a payment in lieu of taxes.
“There’s the possibility of some other PILOT revenue coming down the road that we can count on. That would be nice so we can lower taxes even more,” he said.
