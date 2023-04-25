Solar project needs Black River easement

Solar arrays line Lewis County land behind the county Public Safety Building following installation in 2017. A Massachusetts renewable energy company plans to build a 125-megawatt solar farm in the town of Rutland and is willing to pay the city of Watertown up $450,000 for its easement rights under the Black River. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A Massachusetts renewable energy company that plans to build a 125-megawatt solar farm in Rutland is willing to pay the city up to $450,000 for its easement rights under the Black River.

New Leaf Energy needs to bore a transmission line underneath the Black River in order to construct the 520-acre solar project. The city owns the area underneath the river.

