Solar project review funds OK’d for Canton

EDF Renewable has 60 days to revise its application for a 240-megawatt solar facility in Canton with the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting. Photo provided

 Tom Graser

CANTON — The town and village have had their intervenor statuses approved for the proposed 240-megawatt solar project being developed by EDF Renewables southwest of the village.

Each government was awarded $90,000 from a $240,000 fund EDF was required to make available.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.