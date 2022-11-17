MASSENA — A representative for one of four airlines vying for Massena’s Essential Air Service contract pitched his company’s plan during Wednesday’s Massena Town Board meeting.
Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer at Southern Airways Express, provided background on the company and what it could offer if selected as Massena’s Essential Air Service provider. Southern Airways Express is proposing 21 weekly round trip flights to Boston with an average fare of $86.
“We are entering our 10th year. This is my fourth airline and by far the best in terms of the service that we provide to our communities. We have 54 cities that we serve from Nantucket in the east to the Marianas Islands in the west, and about half of our communities are Essential Air Service. In many of our communities, we are the only airline in town, so we have to do a good job, and that is my full-time job,” Mr. Cestari said.
He said Southern Airways Express started as a $4 million company in four cities in 2013. He said, this year alone, they’ve added 11 new cities to their network.
“This year, we will be a $100 million company with 54 cities and 800 employees. We are now the largest commuter airline in the country, and we’re very proud of that. Even though we fly small planes, we have a big company attitude about professionalism and service. Because of that, we are also the fastest growing commuter in the country,” Mr. Cestari said.
He said the airline’s network stretches over “five different footprints.”
“Our largest is the one that you’re in, which is our eastern footprint. We have hubs at Washington-Dulles and at Pittsburgh, and we are very, very happy with our track record in this part of the country,” he said. “Our airline flies from as far east as you can go in the U.S. and Nantucket, all the way out to the far Pacific. We fly more places than anywhere else. Folks flying in on the big airlines, we get them to the small airlines. We’re also a critical link for the small communities who need to go to the big cities for hospital service and for shopping and other things.”
Mr. Cestari said they have a 24-hour call center, with 45 agents who speak English, Spanish or Chinese.
“We have very, very good customer service. Our phones are answered in an average of 30 seconds live voice, and customers really appreciate that,” he said.
He said part of the company’s success is their interline partnerships.
“We worked very hard to get these partnerships in place. Our first was American in 2018, and then we got Alaska in 2019, United in 2021, just last week Hawaiian Airlines,” he said. “The beauty of these airline partnerships is that they are bilateral, which means you can go to southernairways.com and you can buy that ticket that includes us and American, us and United, or you can buy it on united.com. If you have any issue of flight disruptions, our customer service team can change the ticket for you on both our airline and on the big airline, and you don’t have to wait five hours for a callback like you do with the big guys.”
He said those airlines fly into and out of Boston, giving travelers options to fly to several locations.
“The are seamlessly connected to these four terrific airlines. One ticket, one transaction. You go through TSA in Massena, you check your bags through. We’re the only airline bidding that has four interline partnerships and bilateral connections,” Mr. Cestari said.
He said the average fare for Massena would be $86.
“We will accomplish that with fares ranging from $69 to $99. We do not have three-digit fares. Yours is not a rich community, and the fares are what drives traffic,” he said.
He said Southern Airways Express has its own car rental company, which would be available on a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week basis for commuters at Massena International Airport. That service is not currently offered at the airport.
“You’re not going to have to worry about that when Southern Airways is your hometown airline because we have our own car rental company called Wheels By Southern,” Mr. Cestari said.
All of the airline’s pilots are based in its hometowns.
“We’ll probably have eight pilots living in Massena. You’re never going to have a situation where you have an airplane, but no pilot to fly it. Our pilots live in our communities, they pay taxes in our communities, and they like to fly home to our communities at the end of the night,” he said.
In addition to Southern Airways Express, Air Charter Express is proposing 21 weekly round trip flights, 14 to and from Boston Logan International Airport and seven to and from Albany. The average fare is $120, the proposal says.
Boutique Air, which has been providing EAS flights in and out of Massena, is proposing two options. The first is 21 non-stop round trip flights with no destination specified. The second is 21 non-stop round trip flights, 14 to Boston Logan International Airport and seven to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The average fare is $59, according to the proposal.
Contour Airlines is proposing 12 weekly round trip flights to and from Philadelphia International Airport, with an option to substitute six trips to and from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
