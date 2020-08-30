DALLAS — Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said despite some modest improvements in late July and August “passenger demand remains inconsistent and difficult to forecast and still at very depressed levels.”
More than five months into the pandemic, Kelly said planes will still be less than half full on average in September and that there still isn’t much demand from business travelers as the summer travel season transitions into fall.
“The bottom line result is terrible,” Kelly said. “We’ve got to find a way to eliminate these huge cash losses, and just get to the other side of this pandemic.”
Kelly shared the message in a video to employees made public Friday morning. Kelly and other airline executives continue to paint a bleak picture for the industry as fall approaches, a season when many expected traffic to be taking back off again after the COVID-19 pandemic handed the industry the worst financial crisis in commercial aviation history.
— The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.