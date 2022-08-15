Water crisis slams tomato growers

A worker sorts tomatoes being harvested Aug. 12 in Winters, California. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Tomatoes are getting squeezed.

California leads the world in production of processing tomatoes — the variety that gets canned and used in commercial kitchens to make some of the most popular foods. The problem is that the worst drought in 1,200 years is forcing farmers to grapple with a water crisis that’s undermining the crop, threatening to further push up prices from salsa to spaghetti sauce.

