WATERTOWN — The Davidson Auto Group gave back this holiday season by hosting a $3,000 Nonprofit Giveaway Contest.
Davidson Nissan, GM and Ford each decorated a tree for a nonprofit of their choice. Nissan chose to decorate for the SPCA, GM chose the AUSA’s Fallen and Wounded Soldier Fund, and Ford chose to decorate for the Mental Health Association of Jefferson County.
Through Dec. 29, visitors voted for their favorite tree, with the dealership that gained the most votes by the end of the contest winning and donating $1,500 to its chosen nonprofit. Second place donated $1,000 and third gave out $500.
This year, the winning tree went to the SPCA, so the shelter was awarded $1,500 from Davidson Nissan.
