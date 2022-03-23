Spectrum raises prices for television customers

A Spectrum truck is parked at the Charter Communications office on Fair Lakes Road in DeWitt. Tribune News Service

WATERTOWN — Spectrum has told its customers that there will be an increase in prices.

The company is placing the blame on television networks raising their prices.

Charges include a $3.01 increase for the broadcast TV surcharge, and each TV receiver will increase by $1 a month.

To view how this may effect you and your bill, log on to the Spectrum application on a smartphone, tap on a bill, and select “See What’s New.” On a computer, click on the billing tab, scroll down past the total amount due, and click on “View News and Information.”

