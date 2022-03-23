WATERTOWN — Spectrum has told its customers that there will be an increase in prices.
The company is placing the blame on television networks raising their prices.
Charges include a $3.01 increase for the broadcast TV surcharge, and each TV receiver will increase by $1 a month.
To view how this may effect you and your bill, log on to the Spectrum application on a smartphone, tap on a bill, and select “See What’s New.” On a computer, click on the billing tab, scroll down past the total amount due, and click on “View News and Information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.