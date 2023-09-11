BIZ-DISNEY-CHARTER-SPECTRUM-MCT

Disney-owned channels have returned to Spectrum TV customers Monday, in an agreement that will see streaming options like Disney+ offered to Spectrum's customers in a package deal, while also trimming out some cable TV channels. (Disney/TNS)

Spectrum cable and Disney have struck a deal to bring the entertainment giant’s ESPN sports network back to customers just hours before the first game of Monday Night Football this season.

In a statement issued midday Monday, the two companies announced they had struck a deal they called “transformative,” which will see more of Disney’s streaming services offered in Spectrum TV packages, while dropping a number of Disney-owned channels from cable TV lineups.

