WATERTOWN — Spirit Halloween has once again opened a seasonal store in the Salmon Run Mall.
The Salmon Run Mall location already opened its doors. It’s located at the Hobby Lobby end of the mall, near Paint It Pottery.
Along with kids heading back to school and hints of pumpkin spice everywhere, the opening of Spirit Halloween is a sure sign that fall is right around the corner.
With more than 1,400 locations across the United States, Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America.
The store offers a large selection of Halloween costumes for the entire family, along with accessories, exclusive animatronics, party supplies, home decor and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.