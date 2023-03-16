CLAYTON — Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas, the popular night spot on Public Square, is opening another location, this one on the St. Lawrence River.
Spokes owner Jamie Danielson on Thursday announced that it will operate in renovated space in French Bay Marina and Islander Marina and Lodge.
The news of the Clayton location comes as plans are proceeding to sign a contract with the city of Watertown to operate food and beverage concessions in the clubhouse at the Thompson Park Golf Course.
Spokes wasn’t looking to run the craft beer and tapas eatery in Clayton, but friends approached the owners about expanding into the quaint river community.
“It’s really exciting,” Ms. Danielson said Thursday. “It’s a big year for us.”
The restaurant will hire about 20 employees at the Clayton location. She noted that a couple of restaurants have recently closed in Clayton, so she hopes to hire displaced workers from those establishments.
The Clayton Spokes will first have a soft opening and celebrate a grand opening on June 1.
“We are looking forward to bringing our brand to this beautiful venue with the convenience of being right on the water,” she said.
The Clayton Spokes will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and until 10 p.m. on weekends. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunches will be available from opening until 11 a.m., full-service lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and dinner will begin at 4 p.m.
The Spokes on the Green location in Thompson Park would operate the same hours. Ms. Danielson is shooting for a May 20 grand opening in the city-owned historic park.
The golf clubhouse location would hire about 25 employees.
Spokes was the only restaurant to submit a proposal to run the clubhouse of the former Watertown Golf Club. In January, the city purchased the golf club from Michael E. Lundy for $3.4 million.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix hopes to present a resolution during the April 3 meeting for council to vote on a final agreement with Spokes.
