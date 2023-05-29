WATERTOWN — Golfers and park-goers got a sneak peek at Spokes on the Green at the city’s newly acquired golf course at Thompson Park over the Memorial Day weekend.
The operators of the restaurant at Thompson Park Golf Course gave tours of the clubhouse. They also gave away free hamburgers and hotdogs and other refreshments over the weekend in preparation of a grand opening in a couple of weeks.
