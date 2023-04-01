CLAYTON — Watercraft of all shapes and sizes were on display at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena at the 2023 Spring Boat Show this weekend.

Mike Hooson of the Clayton Chamber of Commerce said, “we took a few years off with COVID, came back last year with some inventory issues, so I feel like this is the first full-blown year back since COVID, and we are excited to be here.”

Scenes from the 2023 Thousand Islands - Clayton Spring Boat Show. A crowd gathered around the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary booth to discuss safe boating courses and requirements. Kathy Taber-Montgomery/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.