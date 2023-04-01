Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
Scenes from the 2023 Thousand Islands - Clayton Spring Boat Show. A crowd gathered around the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary booth to discuss safe boating courses and requirements. Kathy Taber-Montgomery/Watertown Daily Times
CLAYTON — Watercraft of all shapes and sizes were on display at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena at the 2023 Spring Boat Show this weekend.
Mike Hooson of the Clayton Chamber of Commerce said, “we took a few years off with COVID, came back last year with some inventory issues, so I feel like this is the first full-blown year back since COVID, and we are excited to be here.”
The event drew the attention of vendors, organizations, and attendees from Jefferson County and beyond.
“This is another opportunity for people to get in the mindset of boating and doing so safely, whether up here in the beautiful Thousand Islands, St. Lawrence River, or other areas of the state and beyond,” Mr. Hooson said.
Chris Guyton, general manager of Chalk’s Marina and Boat Sales Thousand Islands, showcased a variety of options, from personal watercraft to pontoons. While the business is not new to the event, it is seeing some changes in buyer behavior. “Fiberglass is getting more prominent this year for us, and pontoons are decreasing slightly. It’s possible pontoons were more popular during COVID so people could space out. Our fiberglass options hold fewer people.”
Representing TowBoatUS, Grant Langheinrich, Vice President of Oneida Marine Group, Inc., discussed marine salvage, towing, fuel deliveries, and more in Clayton and surrounding areas. “We offer a valuable service to the boating public. Members have stopped by to compliment our services. We are proud to be part of a larger organization (BoatUS) that advocates for our recreational boaters’ rights and Safety and focuses on the environment and clean water.”
To further shine the spotlight on boater safety, United States Coast Guard representatives provided important information for those interested in operating motorized vessels. Petty Officer 1st Class John Mossbargar, United States Coast Guard, said, “Safety is important because boating is a major recreational activity in this area. Accidents can happen on the water. We encourage people to stay safe.”
New York state requires those born on or after Jan. 1, 1983, who wish to operate a motorized vessel in 2023 to have completed an approved boating safety course. Coast Guard Auxiliary personnel were on hand at the event to provide the class to pre-registered participants ages 10 and up.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.