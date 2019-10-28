MASSENA — Weather forecasters are calling for rain on Thursday as trick-or-treaters get set to hit the streets.
But they won’t have to worry about getting wet if they take part in the St. Lawrence Centre mall’s “Mall-O-Ween” — free trick-or-treating that runs from 5 to 7 on Halloween evening.
Mall General Manager Erica Leonard said stores are signing up to take part in the event, so candy will be flowing freely.
“We have about 10 stores signed up now, but probably more as the time rolls around,” she said.
She said trick-or-treating at the mall is much like trick-or-treating around neighborhoods. But instead of going from house to house, they’ll be going from store to store.
“People line up at Customer Service because the mall hands out candy as well,” Ms. Leonard said. “They go up and down the hall. Usually they go all the way down and all the way back.”
In addition to the candy, trick-or-treaters will get to meet some costumed characters who will be roaming around.
“We’ll have the North Country Crusaders like we do every year. I will be dressed up as the queen of hearts,” she said.
Individuals will also be able to enjoy the offerings in the food court, including Anita Pizza, which has just opened for the winter season.
This will be Ms. Leonard’s third Halloween as general manager. Prior to her arrival, the Halloween celebration was an hour long and began later in the evening.
“They didn’t have a lot of kids,” she said.
She moved the time up and expanded the event to two hours. The move has paid off. They had about 300 participants the first year and nearly 700 last year.
“Younger kids can go out while it’s still light out. They can trick-or-treat here and go home” for more trick-or-treating, Ms. Leonard said.
Older kids can also take advantage of the earlier hours, giving them an opportunity to do the house-to-house trick-or-treating later.
“Almost everybody ran out of candy last year. This year I think it’s going to be even bigger, especially with the rain,” Ms. Leonard said.
The gist of it
WHAT: The St. Lawrence Centre mall will be holding “Mall-O-Ween” from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
WHY: The mall offers a dry environment for trick-or-treating on a night that has rain in the forecast
THE NUMBERS: Nearly 700 people participated in last year’s event
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.