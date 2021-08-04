MASSENA — Friday marks the first of what St. Lawrence Centre mall officials hope will be a weekly event.
The mall and its stores will be open regular hours, but a Market Night will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. The mall is open daily at 11 a.m.
Event Coordinator Tiana Jones said a variety of vendors will on hand Friday with items such as tumblers and Nic Nacs, holistic jewelry, crafts, an assortment of popcorns, handmade items, soaps, body spray and deodorants, and more.
She said nonprofit organizations have also inquired about setting up, and art and classes will be held.
Ms. Jones said they hope to hold similar events every Friday. They’re looking for vendors, farmers market vendors, musicians who would like to perform, individuals who would like to hold instructional classes, food vendors, performers and others. They also welcome any type of business, nonprofit, service, music, kid’s activities and others.
Individuals who sign up must bring their own table and chair, and each space is $15 to $25 each Friday.
Ms. Jones said interested individuals can sign up as late as the day of the event. She can be reached at 315-764-1001 or email office@st.lawrencecentre.com.
The mall has been holding various events to increase foot traffic. Officials recently held an Independence Day celebration on July 3. That featured an assortment of activities, including bounce houses, mini-putt, roller skating, laser tag, petting zoo, pony rides, music (including the Northern New York Orchestra), food vendors and fireworks.
Upcoming events and other mall information can be found on the St. Lawrence Centre mall’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/shopstlawrence.
