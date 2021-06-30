MASSENA — Music, fireworks and much more are the schedule starting at noon Saturday at the St. Lawrence Centre mall as it celebrates Independence Day one day early.
“We’re going to have a lot of things. It’s going to be a big thing,” said Tiana Jones, event coordinator and assistant to mall Manager Erica Leonard.
The full slate of activities was planned in about a month while mall officials waited to find out what they could and couldn’t do under COVID-19 restrictions. New York’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic ended last week.
But, despite the short amount of planning time, Ms. Jones said they’ve been able to arrange entertainment for all ages.
“We did not have the largest amount of time. It’s been a little hectic,” she said.
Buttons the Clown will be on hand with free balloon animals. Lena the Lizard Lady, whose page can be found on Facebook, will also be appearing. Ms. Jones said she’ll offer a hands-on program for kids. Representatives from the Nicandri Nature Center will also be in attendance.
Also appearing will be K-Stone Acreage and Rescue, a rescue farm for farm animals specializing in mini-horses. They’ll have a free petting zoo, along with $2 pony rides, one for under 65 pounds and another for up to 100 pounds.
Inside the center, guests can enjoy bounce houses, mini-putt, roller skating and two rounds of laser tag for $25 all day, or the events can be paid for separately. There will also be a Rock & Roller-Skate from 1 to 8 p.m. at the former TJ Maxx location. That costs $5.
There will be a visit by the dairy princess and Massena Martial Arts activities, as well as store sales and raffles all day. Multiple food vendors will be at the mall all day to quench the food craving.
Musicians will be entertaining all day, including local bands.
“It’s younger kids getting their names out there,” Ms. Jones said.
The Orchestra of Northern New York will also be providing music starting at 6 p.m. and leading up to the fireworks to close out the day.
More information can be found on the mall’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/shopstlawrence.
