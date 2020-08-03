MASSENA — The St. Lawrence Centre mall has reopened its doors, but several stores inside the mall haven’t. The plan is to reopen those stores in phases to protect the staff and customers.
The mall, along with other non-essential businesses were closed March 22 when the coronavirus began sweeping through the state.
Malls were allowed to reopen on July 10 in areas that were in Phase IV of the state’s reopening plan. However, they were required to have air circulating systems that could filter out the virus, which the St. Lawrence Centre did not.
Now, with that in place, mall officials announced on Sunday that they would reopen their doors at 11 a.m. Monday.
But, although the mall opened, many of its stores kept their doors closed so they could reopen in phases to protect the staff and customers.
Those that were open on Monday were Shoe Dept., Maurices, J.C. Penney, Olympia Sports, J&J Tactical and Competitive Solutions, and the Department of Veteran Affairs clinic. Melissa’s Hair is scheduled to open on Tuesday.
Olympia Sports had reopened in mid-June, and J.C. Penney reopened on June 17.
Not yet open are the arcade, Ice House Antiques, Fit as a Fiddle, Mainly Music, boxing, wrestling, bounce houses, mini-putt, Nail Salon, pickleball, Mainville Gifts, C&R Sales, Wendy’s, Anita Pizza, All American Pub, The Studio, Thousand Words and Mickey’s Place.
Although the mall is open, it comes with some restrictions. Shoppers will be required to wear a mask to enter the building. Entry is through the main doors near the food court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.