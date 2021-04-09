CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual membership meeting on Thursday.
The organization presented two annual awards at the meeting held over Zoom.
The 2021 “Chamber Appreciation” Award was presented to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
“This is really an opportunity for the chamber staff, in particular and the chamber board to identify those who we really appreciate especially,” The chamber’s director of tourism Brooke E. Rouse said.
Mrs. Rouse explained that the Chamber Appreciation award goes to an organization that has gone beyond expectations to serve the community and the chamber.
“A year ago we quickly formed a partnership with Public Health to ensure accurate up-to-date information was being communicated to our members in the business community,” Mrs. Rouse said. “As a member of the county’s reopening committee, the chamber saw first-hand the intense situations ongoing developments and thoughtful considerations made by the public health department.”
Outgoing Public Health Director Dana O. McQuire accepted the award for the department.
“It’s truly been an honor to accept this award on behalf of the department. It’s truly been a challenging year,” Ms. McQuire said.
Ms. McQuire said it has been a privilege to work with the dedicated people of her department and with its varied community partners throughout the course of the pandemic.
The 2021 Chamber of Commerce Day award was presented to a board member Christa Carroll of the United Helpers. The award goes to a board member who shows a special interest in the well-being of the chamber.
Past President Michelle Quinnell-Gayle presented the award to Ms. Carrol.
“As the saying goes, a chamber of commerce day is a very pleasant day with no weather concerns,” Ms. Quinell-Gayle said. “This board member has a positive attitude and contributes regularly to make our organization and county as blue-skied and sunny as it can be.
Ms. Quinell-Gayle described Ms. Carroll as a go-to member for the board for new ideas, support and feedback.
“I’m just doing what I signed up to do,” Ms. Carroll said. “I want to do good things for people, that’s kind of how I am made.”
