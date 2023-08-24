St. Lawrence County Chamber members approve merger

CANTON — St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce members have overwhelmingly approved the mergers between the county, Canton, Massena and Ogdensburg chambers, with only one step remaining to make it official.
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Benjamin R. Dixon said 97 members voted in favor of the consolidation, with one vote against it on Tuesday. An information session for members was held Aug. 21, and voting was done in person at the county chamber office and by proxy ballots.
The merger had previously been approved by chamber members in Canton, Massena and Ogdensburg. State regulations require that nonprofits like the chamber require the vote of 10% of the active membership of each organization, and two-thirds of those who have cast a ballot to vote in favor of the merger.
But, Dixon said, the process isn’t complete yet. He said they need to file a certificate and plan of merger with the New York Department of State for approval. Other steps can be taken while they wait for that approval.
“This is a tremendous milestone for the integration of the chambers. While the mergers ultimately require the approval of the Department of State, we can now advance plans for the support and promotion of the businesses and communities involved,” he said in a news release announcing the voting results.
They’re looking for people who would be interested in staffing the Canton and Massena chambers of commerce once the merger is finalized with those chambers. The Ogdensburg position has already been filled, and the Potsdam chamber is not participating in the consolidation.
The “community chamber coordinator with specialty (communications or membership benefits)” will be a full-time position of 35 hours per week. The offices are open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The individual will focus his or her attention on the chosen community 50% of the time and chosen specialty the other 50% of the time.
The salary is $35,000 to $45,000, commensurate with experience. Other benefits are individual health insurance, life insurance, retirement match, and holiday, personal and sick time off.
Applicants must provide a cover letter, resume, three references and writing sample to Dixon (Ben@SLCChamber.org). The cover letter should indicate the preferred community and preferred specialty. The resume should show experience related to both the chamber director role and the preferred specialty. The position will ultimately include only one specialty. This is a rolling application until the positions are filled.
“We are excited that we will be able to increase representation and chamber presence and programming in the communities. We are looking forward to having offices and chamber staff in Canton, Ogdensburg, and Massena. We look forward, also, to collaborating with community ambassadors as our ‘boots on the ground’ and to working with representatives from the communities on our Board of Directors,” Dixon said.
The exploration of a potential merger began a few years ago, with a number of steps required to move it forward.
“So much has gone into this process since the initial conversations and conceptualization that the participating communities and chambers had, starting in 2018. Since then, there have been an inclusive feasibility study, due diligence analyses, legal steps, and membership votes,” he said. “The great benefit in the process has been the many conversations we have had with business and community leaders. Through these, we have come to better understand their goals and needs and how we can best partner with them.”
