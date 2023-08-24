St. Lawrence County Chamber members approve merger

St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce members have overwhelmingly approved the mergers between the county, Canton, Massena and Ogdensburg chambers, with only one step remaining to make it official. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce members have overwhelmingly approved the mergers between the county, Canton, Massena and Ogdensburg chambers, with only one step remaining to make it official.

St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Benjamin R. Dixon said 97 members voted in favor of the consolidation, with one vote against it on Tuesday. An information session for members was held Aug. 21, and voting was done in person at the county chamber office and by proxy ballots.

