GOUVERNEUR — The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and the county Industrial Development Agency are hosting a third Nature and Networking event this week.
The event, on Thursday at the Gouverneur Community Center, 4673 Route 58, is designed for business and nonprofit leaders to engage with one another and share success strategies and resources. A casual walk and talk in small groups begins at 4:30 p.m., and a program starts at 5 p.m. with appetizers and door prizes. The program topic is employee retention, particularly related to meeting workforce needs.
Online registration can be completed under the “Upcoming Business Development Programs & Chamber Events” section of the Chamber website, slcchamber.org. A $5 cash or check entrance fee is requested.
For more information, email Chamber Executive Director Ben Dixon at ben@slcchamber.org or call 315-386-4000.
