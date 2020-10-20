CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced a shakeup of its leadership.
Current Executive Director Brooke Rouse will shift positions to director of tourism as the chamber’s board is searching for a new executive director.
“I’m excited and the board is excited for the opportunity to have a leadership role to really focus fully on tourism. There’s just a tremendous opportunity for the county to develop the industry,” Ms. Rouse said Tuesday.
Last year, the board implemented a strategic plan, but implementation efforts have been largely stymied over the last few months amid financial and programmatic restrictions spurred largely by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Rouse sees these changes as an opportunity for the chamber to change tack. “There’s been so much change in the last six months here that it just feels like a good opportunity for someone new to take (the chamber) to its next life,” Ms. Rouse said. “I’ve been here for six years and I have worked very hard with the staff and the board and partners across the region to achieve a lot of things that I’m very proud of, and I think the chamber is in a good spot to carry on.”
The new executive director will largely focus on business development, as well as potentially sharing and coordinating services with other chambers and similarly focused organizations.
“This is an ideal time to bring in a new leader to shape the next chapter of the St. Lawrence County Chamber (of Commerce)’s growth,” said Nadia Cutler, St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce board president. “The board is committed to ensuring strong leadership for our members and area businesses while providing a focused effort on the continued growth of the tourism sector in our county.”
Applications for the chamber’s new executive director are being accepted through Nov. 9.
