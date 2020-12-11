CANTON — The St. Lawrence Chamber of Commerce is streaming a live online shopping event Sunday featuring local merchants.
The event will be similar to shopping network television shows.
Shoppers can find the livestream at the Visit STLC Facebook page. It will also be streamed on the Anchorspace Potsdam Facebook page, as well as their respective YouTube channel.
The livestream begins at 10 a.m. and all items will be available for purchase online.
The merchant schedule is:
10:15 — Brewer Bookstore
10:30 — Junkchique
10:45 — Dimarco Consulting Group
11:00 — Lionheart Graphics
11:15 — Phoenix Rising Art
11:30 — Grasse River Hemp
11:45 — Luna
12:00 — Grasse River Outfitters
12:15 — Artworks Creperie
12:30 — Maple Rock B&B
12:45 — Paula Youmell
1:00 — Flying Lotus
1:15 — Finen Maple
1:30 — SLC Arts Council
1:45 — North Country Children’s Museum
2:00 — Foster The Plant
2:15 — Phoenix Moon Rising
2:30 — Adirondack Fragrance and Flavor Farm
2:45 — TAUNY
More merchants are expected to be added.
