CANTON — The St. Lawrence Chamber of Commerce is streaming a live online shopping event Sunday featuring local merchants.

The event will be similar to shopping network television shows.

Shoppers can find the livestream at the Visit STLC Facebook page. It will also be streamed on the Anchorspace Potsdam Facebook page, as well as their respective YouTube channel.

The livestream begins at 10 a.m. and all items will be available for purchase online.

The merchant schedule is:

10:15 — Brewer Bookstore

10:30 — Junkchique

10:45 — Dimarco Consulting Group

11:00 — Lionheart Graphics

11:15 — Phoenix Rising Art

11:30 — Grasse River Hemp

11:45 — Luna

12:00 — Grasse River Outfitters

12:15 — Artworks Creperie

12:30 — Maple Rock B&B

12:45 — Paula Youmell

1:00 — Flying Lotus

1:15 — Finen Maple

1:30 — SLC Arts Council

1:45 — North Country Children’s Museum

2:00 — Foster The Plant

2:15 — Phoenix Moon Rising

2:30 — Adirondack Fragrance and Flavor Farm

2:45 — TAUNY

More merchants are expected to be added.

