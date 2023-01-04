IDA has additional pandemic funding

Two $40,000 grants will go to the St. Lawrence County Snowmobile Association for build a bridge connection to the Adirondack Rail Trail, and St. Lawrence County Trails for building a bridge to connect the Colton and Parishville trails. The county Industrial Development Agency is accepting more applications for business and tourism funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency is accepting applications for the third round of American Rescue Plan Act funding, which the IDA is administering on behalf of the county.

This funding is part of the $2.9 million in ARPA money that county legislators allocated in August for economic development and tourism.

