CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency is accepting applications for the third round of American Rescue Plan Act funding, which the IDA is administering on behalf of the county.
This funding is part of the $2.9 million in ARPA money that county legislators allocated in August for economic development and tourism.
The money is meant to assist small businesses and other industries negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This includes categories such as new hire training, facility and infrastructure improvements, small business and nonprofit assistance, travel and tourism promotion, child care training programs and more.
“At this point, over $800,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds that the County allocated has been awarded by the IDA for small businesses and nonprofit enterprises, training initiatives, and tourism marketing activities,” said Patrick J. Kelly, CEO of the county IDA.
He said the new worker training program provides up to $5,000 per employee, and the facility and infrastructure program provides up to $50,000.
“It is important to note, these are ‘up to’ figures and the awards may not be for the maximum amount as we work to reach as many impacted enterprises as possible,” he said. “For example, the small business and nonprofit assistance program can provide up to $10,000, though most of the awards have been for about $2,500.”
Mr. Kelly said a range of businesses have received funding so far, including retail businesses, restaurants, service industries, manufacturers and nonprofit organizations.
“Additionally, dozens of individuals are receiving training either with local employers or through the (commercial driver’s license) and family day care provider training programs with ARPA funds provided by the county for training programs,” he said.
Applications for the third round of funding are due Jan. 30, and can be found online at slcida.com/ARPA.
For more information about what types of projects are eligible for funding, visit wdt.me/VUe83r.
“The ARPA funds are designed to address impacts from COVID and to respond to these impacts,” Mr. Kelly said. “By assisting businesses, training workers, and promoting the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries, the county’s ARPA funding has enabled us, sometimes in small ways, to help a greater range of businesses than would typically utilize our programs.”
For more information, contact the county IDA at 315-379-9806.
