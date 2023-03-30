$750K goes to businesses in St. Lawrence County

Patrons of High Peaks Winery, Winthrop, stay warm by a “Good Riddance Bon Fire” on the last day of 2021. The winery has been awarded $25,000 in American Rescue Plan funds through the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency for a new open-air pavilion. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency board on Thursday afternoon awarded more than $750,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to several dozen St. Lawrence County businesses and nonprofits.

The IDA board unanimously approved the grants, following a 15-minute executive session, with no discussion prior to voting.

