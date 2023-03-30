CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency board on Thursday afternoon awarded more than $750,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to several dozen St. Lawrence County businesses and nonprofits.
The IDA board unanimously approved the grants, following a 15-minute executive session, with no discussion prior to voting.
New York Open Meetings Law allowed the board to have the brief closed-door session to discuss the financial, credit or employment history of a corporation.
The largest single grant went to the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, $150,000 for an out-of-area destination marketing campaign.
The IDA board doled more than $600,000 from its facility and infrastructure improvements fund. American Legion Post 1539 in Star Lake received $38,000 for a new HVAC system. Seven businesses and organizations received $25,000 each. They include Breezy Maples Farm in Massena to build a new shell for a welcome center; Grist Mill in Massena for an outdoor patio area; High Peaks Winery in Winthrop for a new open-air pavilion; In-Law Brewery in Chase Mills to expand into a new larger space; Iron Horse-Blast Boss in Morristown for a three-season outdoor space; Norfolk Concert Series to build a new band shell; and River Street Brewing in Ogdensburg to renovate a garage into a tap room.
Grants of $20,000 each went to At the Docks in Ogdensburg to redevelop blighted property; TAUNY in Canton for a new air conditioning system; and United Helpers in Canton for a Sparx HVAC system. Other recipients include: Woodcrest Dairy in Lisbon, $18,000 to improve ventilation; Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg to rehabilitate an air conditioning system; Market Square in Potsdam, $16,000 for an HVAC system; Otto’s Abode in Wanakena, $15,00 for refrigeration equipment; Police Activities League in Massena, $15,000 for new windows and doors; Adirondack Fragrance Farm in Parishville, $14,500 for an air filtration system; Fox Rust in Hermon, $10,000 for a barn addition with ventilation; St. James Outreach and Thrift Store in Gouverneur. $10,000 to rehabilitate an air handling system; TBB River Road (Main St. PERC) in Waddington, $10,000 for an outdoor patio area.
Also receiving facility and infrastructure improvements funding are: Fahrenheit in Massena, $7,000 for a central air system; St. Lawrence County Historical Association in Canton, $7,000 to rehabilitate bathrooms; Kuno Oil in Canton, $6,000 to upgrade ventilation for a cooking area; North Country Transitional Housing in Ogdensburg, $6,000 to improve rental units; and Far and Away Properties, Canton, $5,000 to improve rental units.
There were six recipients from the tourism, travel and hospitality capacity building program. Chase’s Riverside Dining in Louisville for $30,000 for a four-season event space. $10,000 each is going to: Cycle Endurance in Potsdam to advertise in Canada for events; Heuvelton Historical Association for audio/visual upgrades; and Inn the Elms in Waddington, for an event space. $5,000 each goes to Thousand Island Land Trust in Hammond to advertise trail and events to out-of-area visitors and the Ogdensburg Historical Association for an event space.
Five businesses were awarded money for workforce training and development. Kunoco Oil in Canton will get $6,000 to retain six new workers for six months. Small Town Supply in Gouverneur is slated to receive $7,500 to train an existing worker in Quickbooks. John P. Coakley Sons Inc. in Canton will get $3,000 to retain one new worker for six months. LeBerge & Curtis in Canton receives $1,870 to give an existing worker Bobcat training. Doyle Builders in Ogdensburg got the nod for $1,305 to train an existing worker in welding performance testing.
The IDA awarded $2,500 each from the small business and nonprofit assistance program. In Ogdensburg, grants went to Ashley’s Ice and Frisina General Contracting. Recipients in Canton are 25 Main St. Bed and Breakfast, Canton Day Care Center, Commercial Press, Far & Away Properties, Fourth Coast Entertainment and Grasse River Outfitters. In Potsdam, money went to R&R Automotive and Summit Business Solutions. Businesses getting grants in Massena are Shades Tanning and Hair Salon and Spanky’s Restaurant. In Gouverneur, recipients are the Gouverneur Ice Cream Bowl and Meola Enterprises. Recipients in Winthrop are High Peaks Winery and Natural Massage Therapy. Other awardees are Char’s Bar (Morley), Eshelman’s Home and Lawn Care (DeKalb Junction), Finen Maple Products LLC (Norwood), Hammond Historical Museum, Heuvelton Historical Association, In-Law Brewing (Chase Mills), Northern Sons Construction (Colton), The Shepherd’s Hook (Rensselaer Falls) and U.S. Repair (Norfolk).
Lastly, tourism, travel and hospitality promotion grants of $4,000 went to Cycle Endurance in Potsdam and the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce. Grist Mill in Massena is getting $3,000. Inn the Elms in Waddington is getting $1,000.
