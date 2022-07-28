CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting authorizing American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used for promoting economic development and tourism in the county.
The resolution recalls how, in May, the legislature adopted recommendations made by the ARPA Committee appropriating the $20.9 million in ARPA funding provided to the county. Of that, $3 million was designated to “support economic development and tourism to promote business recovery and development as well as shine new light on the efforts made by businesses in the county to provide goods and services to the public.”
That $3 million was allocated to the county Industrial Development Agency to provide these opportunities across the county, the resolution states.
Patrick J. Kelly, CEO of the county IDA, said there are five essential categories this money will go toward: workforce training and development ($900,000); facility infrastructure improvements ($1 million); small business and nonprofit assistance ($300,000); travel, tourism and hospitality promotion ($350,000); and travel, tourism and hospitality capacity-building grants ($350,000).
The capacity-building grants, he said, are ways to make investments in attractions or facilities to make the county a premier tourism destination.
He said the facility and infrastructure improvements will go toward better ventilation systems, facility layouts, increased efficiencies, expansions, and incorporating outdoor aspects to businesses.
The workforce training and development, he said, will come in the form of assistance to unemployed or underemployed people. It will also go to businesses to help with training new employees.
“There’s a variety of situations a business or individual can fall under,” Mr. Kelly said. “A fair amount will be for general new employee training.”
According to the resolution, the $900,000 for workforce training and development will be split into four categories: $600,000 for new hire and existing worker training; $150,000 for heavy equipment operator training; $125,000 for health care skills development; and $25,000 for workforce talent pipeline development.
“These strategic projects have the potential to be countywide benefits and the goal of the ARPA Committee was to broadly apply funds for an overall county benefit,” the resolution states.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on Aug. 1.
