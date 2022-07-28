$3M in ARPA funds approved for SLC tourism

A St. Lawrence County Legislature meeting in 2020. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting authorizing American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used for promoting economic development and tourism in the county.

The resolution recalls how, in May, the legislature adopted recommendations made by the ARPA Committee appropriating the $20.9 million in ARPA funding provided to the county. Of that, $3 million was designated to “support economic development and tourism to promote business recovery and development as well as shine new light on the efforts made by businesses in the county to provide goods and services to the public.”

