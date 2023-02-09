CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators has voiced its opposition to the state Office of Cannabis Management’s Seeding Opportunity Initiative which provides individuals with prior cannabis-related offenses with dispensary licenses.
In March 2022, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the Seeding Opportunity Initiative stating that it would “position individuals with prior cannabis-related criminal offenses to make the first adult-use cannabis sales with products grown by New York farmers.”
In the announcement, Gov. Hochul stated that, “New York State is making history, launching a first-of-its-kind approach to the cannabis industry that takes a major step forward in righting the wrongs of the past.”
To support the initiative, Gov. Hochul allocated funding of $200 million and appointed the Cannabis Control Board to disburse community grants and support development of the cannabis market. Regulations authorized by the Cannabis Control Board would prioritize local farmers and entrepreneurs, creating jobs and opportunity for communities that have been left out, according to the governor.
On Monday night, the county Board of Legislators unanimously passed a resolution in opposition to the initiative. stating that it was “opposing regulations that will set aside the first round of retail licenses for marijuana offenses as proposed by the Cannabis Control Board of New York State.”
County Legislator Glenn J. Webster, R-Norwood, opened the discussion on the resolution stating that it was “just unbelievable.”
“First of all, I’d like to say I’ve never seen such a bad decision or a waste of money,” Mr. Webster said. “Somehow the governor found $200 million to give to previously incarcerated inmates to open up dispensaries.”
County Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, echoed Mr. Webster’s point stating that she doesn’t feel $200 million of taxpayer dollars should be going toward people with previous convictions when it could be going other places such as Medicaid funding.
The resolution also stated that the initiative “gives preferential treatment to those who have violated the law thereby making law-abiding citizens secondary to previously convicted criminals.”
“As this resolution points out, it discriminates against law-abiding citizens, that just seems so wrong,” said Legislator Harry A. Smithers II, R-Gouverneur. “It’s just wrong all the way from beginning to end.”
Another concern of the legislators reflected on the resolution stated that they express “deep concern that this invitation of previously-convicted individuals into the sale of drugs will serve as an endorsement of lawlessness in our communities.”
A copy of the resolution is to be forwarded to Gov. Hochul and the Cannabis Control Board, along with other state representatives including Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.