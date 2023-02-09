0911_wds_slaw_seal_logo.jpg

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators has voiced its opposition to the state Office of Cannabis Management’s Seeding Opportunity Initiative which provides individuals with prior cannabis-related offenses with dispensary licenses.

In March 2022, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the Seeding Opportunity Initiative stating that it would “position individuals with prior cannabis-related criminal offenses to make the first adult-use cannabis sales with products grown by New York farmers.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.