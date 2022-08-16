County approves Potsdam solar site, denies Lisbon array

Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Planning Board denied the construction of a solar array at 8903 County Route 27 in Lisbon, but approved one for 127 Elm St. in Potsdam.

“Due to county policies regarding limiting solar development on prime, and prime if drained agricultural land, staff recommend that this project be denied,” county planner II Dakota B. Casserly said of the Lisbon proposal.

