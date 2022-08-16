CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Planning Board denied the construction of a solar array at 8903 County Route 27 in Lisbon, but approved one for 127 Elm St. in Potsdam.
“Due to county policies regarding limiting solar development on prime, and prime if drained agricultural land, staff recommend that this project be denied,” county planner II Dakota B. Casserly said of the Lisbon proposal.
However, if the town’s planning board opts to override the county board’s disapproval, the town is asked to consider several conditions, including reducing the size of the array to limit the disturbance of prime and prime if drained agricultural land to below 10% of land to be disturbed.
The Teele solar project would be in addition to one that already exists, Mr. Casserly said.
“It would be the second project that has been proposed. One is already built on property owned by the applicant,” he said.
The project developer for the 19.8-megawatt project is Clean Energy Development and Tetra Tech is the engineer.
“We’ve seen them construct a variety of site plans and related project things for applicants in the past,” he said.
He said the application notes that the project wold provide clean energy for the town, income for the landowners, increased tax revenue for the town, short-term jobs, and would help the state meet its renewable energy goals.
“The array will encompass roughly 86½ acres of a 426-acre parcel, and the limit of disturbance in this project is about 100 acres,” he said.
But, in the end, he said the county board is recommending denial because of the project’s impact on prime and prime if drained agricultural land. The reason for denial and additional staff comments were returned to the local planning board for its review.
The county planning board approved a separate Chason Affinity project for 127 Elm St., Potsdam.
“Potsdam has seen quite a bit of activity for solar projects in this particular part of the town and the village, eastern border of the village and the space between the town boundary,” Mr. Casserly said.
He said the project is a 1-megawatt solar array with about 2,500 panels. It would encompass about 4 acres of a 22.2-acre parcel.
“Definitely smaller than what we’ve seen in the recent past,” he said. “The applicant is a partnership between RER Energy Group — it’s the first time we’re seeing them in the county — and Sun Investment Group, which is the financing arm of the developer, and the landowner is Affinity Potsdam Properties.”
He said it was a community solar project that would interconnect with the local National Grid distribution.
The approval came with three conditions. Among them, the applicant needs to submit a complete application that wasn’t included in the plan reviewed by the board, and the applicant needs to submit a decommissioning plan.
