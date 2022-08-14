Smoke shop in Massena gets county stamp for drive-thru

St. Lawrence County Planning Board members have given conditional approval for a drive-thru at Thompson Smoke Shop, 54 Willow St., but not without suggesting changes to the original plan. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — St. Lawrence County Planning Board members have given conditional approval for a drive-thru at a smoke shop at 54 Willow St. in Massena, but not without suggesting changes to the original plan.

During the meeting Thursday night, board members recommended the plan by Thompson Smoke Shop only be approved if four conditions were met, among them relocating the proposed drive-thru from the side of the building to the rear, and rerouting exiting traffic to Woodlawn Avenue rather than Willow Street.

