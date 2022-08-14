MASSENA — St. Lawrence County Planning Board members have given conditional approval for a drive-thru at a smoke shop at 54 Willow St. in Massena, but not without suggesting changes to the original plan.
During the meeting Thursday night, board members recommended the plan by Thompson Smoke Shop only be approved if four conditions were met, among them relocating the proposed drive-thru from the side of the building to the rear, and rerouting exiting traffic to Woodlawn Avenue rather than Willow Street.
“The proposed exit to Willow Street presents conflicts with existing traffic patterns, pedestrians and safety, which can be avoided with a redesign,” they said in their recommendation.
Planner II Dakota B. Casserly from the St. Lawrence County Planning Office said the project is the reuse of an existing building on the corner of Willow Street and Woodlawn Avenue. The property falls within what is referred to as the “Massena square mile” land claim area, which extends north to the Willow Street rail overpass, south to the end of Malby Avenue, west just past the Parker Avenue bridge, and east to the end of Orvis Street.
“The business is currently open and it’s kind of a delayed project referral to include the drive-thru and parking area. It’s referred to us because of the proximity to the town boundary and County Route 42,” Mr. Casserly said.
Board member Daniel Fay asked why the project had been referred to the county planning board if the smoke shop was already operating. Mr. Casserly said it was because of the request to establish the drive-thru and a parking area.
“The drive-thru, as you’ll see, is not the best design in current design on these particular parcels,” he said.
He said there was also a delay in the county receiving the project because of the occasional communication difficulties involved with projects that are owned by tribal members in the Massena square mile.
“Sometimes in a particular geography, approvals are granted by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. There’s obviously some communication barriers between how the village regulates land use and how the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe regulates land use,” Mr. Casserly said.
“The intent here is, even though it’s operational, there’s some problems with this. If we can help the village address those challenges, that’s what we want to do. We’ve seen this in other projects that have already been late to the review game, if you will,” Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer said.
The original plan called for traffic to enter the drive-thru via Willow Street and proceed around the building to an area parallel to Woodlawn Avenue before exiting back out on Willow Street. The distance between the building and a sidewalk is about 9 feet, “which is a tough, tough design,” Mr. Casserly said.
With that limited space, St. Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers said that would make it difficult to turn left into the drive-thru area. He said, in making the turn, motorists would be driving on the sidewalk.
“My understanding is they’re currently using that egress to work some sort of drive-thru at the moment, but the village with our review is trying to help the applicant design a better drive-thru for this particular business so it doesn’t egress onto Willow Street,” Mr. Casserly said.
If the drive-thru remained at its planned location, the county’s recommendation was to have traffic exit earlier than in the original plan and leave via Woodlawn Avenue rather than Willow Street.
But the planning board’s recommendation is to relocate the proposed drive-thru to the rear of the building rather than the side.
“That’s the problem that we have with this whole site. It would be an easy solution if they were just to exit right out onto Woodlawn, put the drive-thru at the back of the building, and then you don’t have to make that turn. You’ve already got a curb cut. That may be the best solution here. The challenge is once something’s already in place, it’s much more difficult to modify it,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
Board member Kenneth P. Bellor asked what the planning board’s recommendation would be if the business was not already operational. He suggested they would be recommending the drive-thru be placed in the back of the building and the traffic leave via Woodlawn Avenue.
“If that is the case, that’s what we would recommend, right? So, then the village would have to solve the issue. They can either leave it the way it is or follow through with our recommendation,” he said. “We’re trying to shoehorn something and give the village a recommendation on something that it appears that we fundamentally disagree with on how you exit onto Woodlawn Avenue. So, our recommendation could be you put the drive-thru in the back and you exit on Woodlawn. If the village chooses to do something else, that’s their prerogative.”
