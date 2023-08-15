MADRID — The St. Lawrence County Planning Board has denied a proposal to site a solar facility on private property in the town of Madrid, and the property owner says that could present financial difficulties for his family.
Board members who reviewed Madrid Solar LLC’s preliminary site plans to install a solar farm at 1978 Route 345, said the plans did not meet four essential criteria for the requested use variance.
Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer said the property includes prime agricultural land, and it would use nearly one-third, or 10 acres of a 32-acre property.
“This is a 2-megawatt array in the town of Madrid, in the hamlet zone,” he said.
There are several residences, as well as some wetlands that are off-site from the footprint of the array. St. Lawrence County property records show the property abuts the Grasse River and has 12 acres of tillable land.
“What is unique here is we’ve got sort of a double whammy, if you will. We’ve got prime ag land consumption. We also have the fact that this requires a use variance. It’s not a permitted use in the residential hamlet zone,” Pfotenhauer said.
William Jaquith, the property owner, said it’s a financial problem for him to have the plans rejected.
“I’m retired on disability. My wife’s retired. Where are we going to get financing for anything else? Nobody’s going to farm it. I’ve rented the field for $800 a year and my taxes are near $6,000. So, you’re telling me if I can’t do this, then I basically have to sell the house because I won’t be able to afford to pay my taxes,” Jaquith said. “I don’t understand why this has to be so ridiculous. Nobody’s even going to see the solar array on the side of the hill, and it’s going to be surrounded by trees. That won’t change the aesthetic of the town one bit.”
The property records show the taxes in 2022 were $5,636.
“The biggest challenge here, and we’ll cut to the chase, is a use variance requires an applicant to meet four legal tests,” Pfotenhauer said.
The first test, he said is, “The applicant cannot realize a reasonable return, provided that a lack of return is substantial as demonstrated by competent financial evidence.”
“Financial hardship is basically intended to address a property owner that just has a piece of property that they cannot sell, they can’t move it, they can use for anything else. Through this use variance process, the law has allowed for the test to be met if the applicant can show that they cannot meet or receive any financial benefit from any use that is allowed in the zone. Not just one particular use, but any use,” Pfotenhauer said.
He said the applicant had not argued that they have not been able to see a financial return.
“In fact, they have not provided any evidence of any attempt to obtain a financial return from any of the permitted uses that are in this zoning district,” he said.
Among the permitted uses are an existing farm, one- or two-family dwelling, accessory building, and rooftop/building-mounted alternative energy system.
Uses that are subject to a site plan review include bed and breakfast, school, church, cemetery, public park, playground, golf course, public building or use, and service, fraternal organization, club or lodge.
Special uses permitted with the authorization of the town’s planning board include a mobile home, conversion of existing residential structure by increasing or decreasing the number of dwelling units, medical office building, funeral home, home occupation, public utility structure, wind measurement tower, small wind energy conversion system, and alternative/solar energy system.
Pfotenhauer said that in the case of the alternative/solar energy system, the proposal was for a small-scale array and not a utility-scale array addressed in the zoning code.
“For all of these uses, they would have to show that they can’t meet a reasonable return,” he said. “They don’t actually show any financial evidence that they went out and said, ‘Hey, we tried to use it for this, and here is evidence that we could not meet a reasonable return for that particular use.’”
The second test is, “The alleged hardship relating to the property in question is unique and does not apply to a substantial portion of the district or neighborhood.” He said the proposal also didn’t meet that test.
“Is there a unique hardship here that is being put upon the property owner by the land itself? Is there a large wetland? Is there a large rock outcrop? What the applicant has argued is that this property is unique, but it’s unique in a good way because it’s big enough to accommodate a solar array and has three-phase power proximate to it, and has access to a substation that has capacity” Pfotenhauer said. “So, they’re arguing that it’s unique, but that it’s unique for this particular development. It’s an interesting spin, but staff really doesn’t feel that they meet that unique argument either.”
“The requested use variance, if granted, will not alter the essential character of the neighborhood,” according to the third test.
“They do state that it will not alter the essential character of the neighborhood. It’s hard to think that a 2-megawatt essentially utility-grade solar array will fit in with a residential nature of a hamlet. So, that’s a little bit of a stretch. Staff doesn’t feel that is the case, that it will alter the character of the neighborhood,” he said.
Eric Redding, representing the developers, said he didn’t see how the project would impact the character of the neighborhood.
“The project does slope downhill away from the main road and away from the houses, and we are proposing a row of vegetative screening, different evergreen types of trees along that frontage. You don’t have cars driving in and out all day long as if there was a commercial use or subdivision. There’s no lighting. There’s no public utilities that are required for the site, water or sewer or anything like that. It doesn’t generate any noise. So, it is a pretty low-impact use as far as being near the hamlet district,” he said.
The fourth legal test is, “The alleged hardship has not been self-created.” Pfotenhauer said they also failed to adequately address that in their response.
“The applicant says that admittedly the choice to develop land almost always run with the developer and thus, in that sense, difficulties are commonly self-created. They do argue in here that the self-created hardship rule isn’t hard and fast, and that is true for an area variance. However, for use variances, the hardship rule is one of the four legal tests that does need to be met,” he said.
Pfotenhauer said that, although the applicant addressed all four tests in their response, they did not meet the criteria outlined in the zoning code.
“The bottom line is, for use variance, you have to meet all four. You can’t meet one, you can’t meet two, you can’t almost meet all four. You have to meet all four. And the applicant, in staff’s opinion, has not met at least three of four and has acknowledged that they have not met one of the four. So, for that reason, staff is recommending a denial because of the lack of meeting the tests,” he said.
He said the town’s zoning board of appeals could override the county’s decision, but that isn’t likely.
“My understanding from my communication with them is that they are inclined to require that the four legal tests be met, so I don’t see how they would be able to approve this project either,” Pfotenhauer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.