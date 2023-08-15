Plan for Madrid solar site denied

The St. Lawrence County Planning Board has denied a proposal to site a solar facility on private property in the town of Madrid, and the property owner says that could present financial difficulties for his family. Video screenshot

MADRID — The St. Lawrence County Planning Board has denied a proposal to site a solar facility on private property in the town of Madrid, and the property owner says that could present financial difficulties for his family.

Board members who reviewed Madrid Solar LLC’s preliminary site plans to install a solar farm at 1978 Route 345, said the plans did not meet four essential criteria for the requested use variance.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.